(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of warrant arrests from Wednesday afternoon.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaitlyn Louise Anglen of Council Bluffs and 57-year-old Thomas Lee Chalupa of Omaha were arrested around 4:30 p.m. at the Pottawattamie County Corrections facility. Authorities say Anglen was arrested on a warrant for 1st degree theft, money lanudering-conduct transaction, and identity theft over $10,000. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Chalupa was arrested on a warrant for 3rd degree harassment.

Both Anglen and Chalupa were taken to the Mills County Jail and held without bond.

