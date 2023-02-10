(Sidney) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with an arson that occurred in Anderson, Iowa in 2020.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Charles Ray Welch of Anderson and 32-year-old Tyler Ward of Riverton were arrested Friday and charged with 1st degree arson, a class B felony, and 2nd degree arson, a class C felony. Additionally, authorities say Welch has been charged with solicitation to commit a felony, a class D felony.
The Sheriff's Office says the arrests come after an investigation into two structure fires that occurred at 306th Avenue on June 22nd, 2020. Authorities say an investigation from fire departments and investigators determined that the two structures were independently set on fire, and one was occupied at the time the fire was set. However, the occupant was able to escape the fire without injury.
Welch and Ward are being held at the Fremont County Jail on $55,000 and $50,000 cash only bond, respectively. The Iowa Fire Marshall's Office assisted the sheriff's office with the investigation at the scene.