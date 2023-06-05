(Hamburg) -- Two suspects are in custody in Fremont County in connection with a narcotics distribution investigation.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Tressa Dawn Haughton and 28-year-old Joseph William Michael Haughton, both of Hamburg, were arrested Sunday in Hamburg and charged with three counts of conspiracy to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine, a class B felony. Additionally, authorities say Tressa Haughton has been charged with distribution of less than five grams of meth, a class C felony. The Sheriff's Office says Joseph Haughton has also been charged with possession of marijuana, 3rd or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Both Tressa and Joseph Haughton are being held at the Fremont County Jail on $100,000 bond.