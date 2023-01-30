(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of warrant arrests from Friday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Brendan Ryan Clark of Carter Lake was arrested around 10:15 a.m. on a warrant for perjury including a false affidavit, affirmetion, or statement and a false application for license or I.D. corrections. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the Pottawattamie County Corrections Center.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old De'Sean Maurice McVay of Glenwood was arrested around 4:45 p.m. at the Mills County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for failture to appear on the original charge of violation of probation and operating while intoxicated.
Clark and McVay were both taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $6,000 and $1,000 bond, respectively. More from the Mills County Sheriff's Office is available in a press release below: