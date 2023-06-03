(Red Oak) -- A pair of suspects face charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak early Saturday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Christopher Rae Holz of Lewis was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. for violation of a no-contact order, a serious misdemeanor, and Cass County warrants for a controlled substance violation, a class C felony, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense, a class D felony, and OWI 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Additionally, a 35-year-old passenger in the vehicle, Jennifer Lynn Holz of Lewis, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order, a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say the arrests came after deputies conducted a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 34 and 4th Street.
Christopher and Jennifer Holz were taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $20,000 and $1,000 bond, respectively.