(Shenandoah) -- Runners will notice some changes in this year's Wabash Trace Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay.
The early registration deadline has been extended to July 24th. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials recently decided to run September 12th as scheduled, Becca Castle is the marathon's Imogene race director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" program Wednesday morning, Castle says organizers decided to hold the event with precautions to ward off the spread of coronavirus.
"We had some tough decisions to make," said Castle. "Obviously, a lot of factors go into making a decision into whether to hold an event, with the COVID precautions. But, we did decide to go ahead with the Wabash Trace Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay."
Castle says some of the changes for this year's event involve transportation before the race.
"A lot of people take advantage of the bus transportation that we have from Shenandoah in the morning, to both the start in Malvern and the start in Imogene," said Castle. "We will still be doing that, but it's looking at this point like the buses will be limited to half capacity. So, we are encouraging people if they have an alternative ride, if they've got a friend who's watching them, a family member who's in the area, if they should get their own transportation to the beginning, that would be great, or if they had somebody who could give them a ride back from Shenandoah to wear they started."
Masks will be required for anyone riding the buses. Another precaution involves hand sanitizer locations.
"We will have hand sanitizer in key locations, such as at the beginning, at the bus, at packet pickups and aid stations along the way," said Castle. "We will have social distancing at the starts, so we'll have six-foot markers laid out, and we'll have staggered starts. Runners with the faster time will begin before runners with the slower time."
Changes will also be made at the water stations.
"The water stations will have bottled water, and bottled Gatorade, rather than the cups that we normally hand out--so that will look different," she said. "It'll also add some additional costs. We're hoping to get that donated in kind, or else pick up some additional sponsorships, monetary-wise.
Registration is available at GetMeRegistered.com, or you can print the entry form and email it to shenandoahiowa.net. The last day to register is September 7th.