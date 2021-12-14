(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council tonight is expected to take action on a new park and recreation director.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the council is expected to approve a successor to Chad Tiemeyer, who resigned in October to accept a similar position with the city of Carroll. Councilman Kim Swank is the council's liaison to the city's park and recreation board. At a recent council meeting, Swank thanked City Administrator A.J. Lyman and other city officials and employees who filled the void left by Tiemeyer's departure.
"A.J. (Lyman) and most of the staff in our city has been helping in all different kinds of ways," he said. "It's nice to know we have a lot of people interested in the city, and keeping it running. I know it's a lot of work for everybody, and I just want them to know we appreciate it."
Also on the agenda: the approval of the solicitation of janitorial services for the Shenandoah Community Fitness Center, the Old Armory and Shenandoah Golf Course, additional action regarding the purchase of a new aerial fire truck, correcting the legal description of property located 1401 West Sheridan Avenue involved in a voluntary annexation, the cemetery board's 2021 annual report, and the appointment of Terry Englemeyer to the cemetery board, succeeding Charles Hall.