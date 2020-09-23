(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are seeking information regarding recent vandalism at city parks.
Information posted on Shenandoah Parks and Recreation's Facebook page the past two days indicate Priest and Waubonsie Parks sustained heavy damage. Priest Park--which is used as a school bus stop--suffered damage to its gazebo and picnic tables. Meanwhile, city crews were busy Wednesday removing damaged playground equipment at Waubonsie Park. Damage to the oldest playground in the community included broken equipment, exposed metal and graffiti. Speaking at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting, Mayor Dick Hunt asked for the public's help in tracking down suspects in the recent incidents.
"Listen, if you see or hear something, I'd wish you let us know," said Hunt. "You taxpayers are paying for that vandalism. It's bad that we've got such a nice gazebo (at Priest Park) for that bus to stop at, and they're tearing it up."
Anyone with information on the park vandalism should contact Shenandoah Parks and Rec at 712-246-3409, or Shenandoah Police at 712-246-3512.