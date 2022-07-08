(KMAland) -- KMAlanders will have the opportunity over the next few months to partake in discussions about the beauty of one famed author.
This summer and fall, theater educator and professional director Jack Parkhurst is visiting a number of southwest Iowa libraries. Parkhurst will talk about the beauty of Shakespeare and other printers of the time. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," Parkhurst says he'll be sharing a variety of works that he's collected over the years.
"We've actually got one from 1577 where he took some of his plots," said Parkhurst. "We've got some from 1589. We've got two books that were printed on the same printing press as his first book, which is called the First Folio. And then we have a collection of pages or what they call 'leaves' from Shakespeare's four printings."
Also included in Parkhurst's collection are around 20 complete plays. Originally from Villisca, Parkhurst started searching for the historical works from the influence of his mother. While he wasn't fully invested in collecting at first, Parkhurst says it's been quite the journey finding pieces and putting them together.
"We bought our first one in London, and then we started getting information and then pretty soon other book sellers would start contacting us," said Parkhurst. "And then we would go online and find them and just one thing leads to another."
Being a professional director himself, Parkhurst says these original writings can still play a major influence in modern performances.
"Shakespeare is so universal that he speaks to both that period of time and this period of time," said Parkhurst. "So, it's really helpful to go back and find out what he really said."
Parkhurst will be headed to Shenandoah on July 14, followed by stops in Clarinda on September 21 and Tabor later this fall. You can hear the full interview with Jack Parkhurst below.