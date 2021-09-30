(Clarinda) -- Thousands of family members and spectators are expected in Clarinda Saturday for another fall tradition--the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree.
High school and middle school marching bands from all over the region participate in the parade portion of the competition at 9 a.m. along Clarinda's square, followed by the field event at Cardinal Field at 12:45 p.m. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers is reminding visitors of special parking restrictions in effect from 7:30 a.m. until noon. No parking is allowed on either side of the following streets:
"Those restrictions are the 100 through 800 block of West Main Street--there's no parking allowed on either side of the street," said Brothers, "the 100 block of East Main Street--no parking on either side of that street, the 100 block of North 15th Street--the same, no parking on either side, the 100 block of East Washington Street--no parking on either side, and the 100 block through 300 block of West Washington Street--no parking on either side of that street."
And, both sides of 24th Street--or Cardinal Drive-- is closed from Garfield to State Streets from 7:30 a.m. to noon for school bus parking. It's actually the first band jamboree in Clarinda since 2018. Bad weather wiped out the event in 2019. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.