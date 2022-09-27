(Shenandoah) – Plans for a proposed subdivision in Shenandoah are moving forward following the city council’s reconsideration.
By a 3-to-1 vote Tuesday evening, the council approved the declaration of covenants, conditions, easement and restrictions for the Parkwood Estates Subdivision. Members of the city’s planning and zoning board recommended the subdivision’s passage in August. But, council members rejected the resolution at its previous meeting earlier this month. Councilman Richard Jones was among those voting against it at the September 13 meeting, saying he lacked information to make a decision on it. This time, with the subdivision’s information made available, Jones voted in favor.
“There was information in our packets that was specific to the declaration, the covenants and all that,” said Jones. “What wasn’t there was the 11-page document that indicated what the covenants, conditions, restrictions and easements were – which I have now read, and I am ready to vote.”
Information on the subdivision was placed in council members’ packets prior to Tuesday’s council meeting. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen apologized to the council for not providing the materials earlier.
“I will say that I will take some of the blame for the council for not getting the information needed on a couple motions,” said McQueen. “I think we’ve worked that out, and in the future, won’t be a problem again. I will apologize to them, and to make sure to make their job easier, they will get the information they need.”
Councilman Kim Swank, who also voted against the declaration last time, voted in favor this time around. Councilman Jon Eric Brantner also voted yes. Councilwoman Toni Graham once again voted against it. Also by a 3-to-1 vote, the council approved an agreement between the city, Parkwood LLC and Cornerstone Fellowship Church for the development of a cul-de-sac within a portion of the subdivision property and the church property. Council members Branter, Graham and Swank voted yes, while Jones voted no.