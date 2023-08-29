(Glenwood) -- A Nebraska suspect is apprehended in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Alize Savannah Torres was arrested late Tuesday morning. Torres was wanted in Nebraska on a valid parole violation warrant for reference to 1st degree murder. Torres was taken into custody at the Mills County Courthouse shortly after 10 a.m.
She's being held in the Mills County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Nebraska.
