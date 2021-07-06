(Avoca) -- Portions of three KMAland counties remain under boil orders because of a recent fire at a rural water pumping plant.
Regional Water Rural Water Association customers in northeastern Pottawattamie County, as well as parts of Harrison and Shelby counties, were placed under the order Friday afternoon. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Reed tells KMA News the order is in effect until further notice.
"Last word we're getting from them it's likely to remain for at least a couple of weeks," said Reed, "as they work through the different processes of getting the water supply up to 100%."
Regional Water officials issued the boil order following a fire at its facility north of Avoca that disabled its capacity to pump water to towers supplying parts of the three counties. Reed says the fire caused extensive damage.
"You know, the fire was inside a building where they had what I believe they call a booster pump that they use transfer water up and down the system to water towers that supply different communities and rural customers," he said. "That pump was completely disabled in that incident, with a lot of items destroyed. So, it's eventually, as they move into a long-term solution, going to have to be replaced."
Reed says the plant took emergency action to maintain water capacity.
"They're trying to maintain as much capacity in those water towers by using an emergency backup pump that they brought it," said Reed. "They kind of looking at more of a midterm solution that will hopefully help get the towers up to 100% capacity this week by bringing in more of a mobile unit that does the same thing as what was in place inside that building, as I understand it."
Residents are urged to continue boiling and conserving water. Water distribution sites were set up at the Avoca and Minden fire stations over the weekend. Reed says water will now be distributed as needed, because of the declining demand, and the lack of personnel staffing the fire stations now that the holiday weekend is over.
"They're volunteer personnel that are coming off the holiday break, and need to return to work, as well," he said. "So, we're working through that process to make sure we have it available somewhere, then have little pockets of backup areas. So, if something comes up, and a resident can't get to where the primary spot is, we can handle those one-off or special circumstance situations by getting them some water a little quicker."
Anyone in need of water should register through Pottawattamie County's Emergency Management website. Reed also recommends signing up for Alert Iowa to receive emergency notifications on the boil order situation, or severe weather information.