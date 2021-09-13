(Shenandoah) -- Residents and businesses in a three-block area of Shenandoah are asked to boil their water through at least Tuesday because of some weekend repairs.
City officials say the advisory is for the 700 block of West Sheridan Avenue and the 100 and 200 block of North Elm Street. City officials planned to restore water services to those areas following the replacement of a leaking water valve. However, residents and businesses should continue to boil water until late Tuesday morning, when city officials are expected to receive lab results.