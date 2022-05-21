This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of southwest Iowa, west central Iowa, east central Nebraska, northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska.
Patchy frost is possible late tonight into Sunday morning, especially in the low-lying areas of northeastern Nebraska.
This includes the counties of:
Monona Harrison Shelby Pottawattamie Mills Montgomery Fremont Page Knox Cedar Thurston Antelope Pierce Wayne Boone Madison Stanton Cuming Burt Platte Colfax Dodge Washington Butler Saunders Douglas Sarpy Seward Lancaster Cass Otoe Saline Jefferson Gage Johnson Nemaha Pawnee Richardson