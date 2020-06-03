(Des Moines) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says voters in the state turned out in record numbers for Tuesday’s Primary Election.
Data from Pate’s office shows more than 500,000 voters cast ballots in the election, easily surpassing the previous record of 449,490 in 1994.
“The credit goes to Iowa voters, poll workers and county auditors,” Secretary Pate said. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and protests going on across the state, Iowans made their voices heard in record numbers. I am so proud of everyone who participated and the people behind the scenes in all 99 counties that made it happen. I also want to thank Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard for delivering masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to the counties so Iowans could vote safely at the polls.”
Pate’s office — along with some local county auditors offices throughout the state — mailed out absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter and the early voting period was extended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic leading up to Election Day.