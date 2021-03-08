(Des Moines) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging high schools around the state to get their eligible students registered to vote.
Pate is asking schools to hold voter registration drives on Tuesday, March 30th, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Iowa ratifying the Constitutional amendment to lower the voting age from 21 to 18. Every Iowa school that registers 90% of its eligible students is recognized with Carrie Chapman Catt Award, which is named after the Iowan who played a vital role in securing access to the ballot box for women.
“It’s crucial for young people to learn that registering to vote and participating in elections is the best way to make sure your voice is heard,” said Pate. “My office is working with schools across the state to help them register eligible students. The Catt Award hopefully gives them a goal that the students can work together to achieve.”
Iowa law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote and Pate's office says there are currently 2,000 17-year-olds registered to vote in the state.