(Mount Ayr) -- Another KMAland school district joins the ranks of those encouraging students to participate in elections.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joined Ringgold County Auditor Amanda Waske in presenting the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Mount Ayr High School in ceremonies Wednesday morning. The award goes to any school registering a high number of students to vote. Pate tells KMA News Mount Ayr's mark surpassed its previous record set during the 2020-21 school year.
"The government teacher in the previous school year worked with students here," said Pate, "and they registered over 96% of their eligible voting students to vote. This is an initiate we launched a few years ago to encourage young people to step up and be voters, and Mount Ayr has joined the ranks now. We have over 80 schools participating in the state, and over 56 counties."
Pate cites a number of factors in the increased number of young voters in the state. First, he says parents are a major influence in voter registration.
"Surprisingly--and I'm happy about it, as well as surprised--a lot of it is still coming from the parents and the family," he said. "When we surveyed and polled young people about who, in fact, influences them on voting and elections, it was the family at the dinner table. That's still a big part of it."
Additionally, Pate says interest in elections is growing--and not just for presidential elections.
"There's a lot going on in our communities now," said Pate. "On the national level, clearly, when we talk about presidential politics. But, we now see in this last cycle, a lot of young people focusing on city elections and school board elections, because they want to make sure their values and their properties are being represented at those levels, too."
Pate expects to present the Catt Award to other southwest Iowa school districts in the near future.