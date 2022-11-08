(Des Moines) -- Even after the votes are counted from Tuesday's general elections, the work of county auditor's offices across Iowa won't be finished.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered all 99 counties to conduct a post-election audits for two races following the elections. Pate tells KMA News the audit is an expansion from previous years, in which only one race was audited.
"We will select a precinct," said Pate, "and we will ask the auditors in those counties to hand count the ballots for the governor's race. A new thing we're doing is we'll add a second race to that post-election audit challenge. That will not be given to them until the day after the election, so that we have more of a random security measure to add to this."
Pate says questions arising regarding voting security following the 2020 presidential elections led to the decision to audit two races.
"When I started requiring all 99 (counties) to do an election audit about three cycles back," he said, "we felt it was a good way to assure the voters that, again, the machines are working properly, and that we're giving them that one more component that the integrity is there."
Pate says previous audits have proven the integrity of the state's election system.
"In the past when we've done this, they've matched 100%," said Pate. "I don't want to jinx myself, but I'm very confident that we're going to have the best results."
Results of Tuesday's Iowa elections are available from the Iowa Secretary of State's website, sos.iowa.gov.