(Des Moines) -- Iowa's top election official says provisions are in place to ensure "safe and smooth" elections.
Prior to today's (Tuesday's) primary vote, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that a team of state officials is working to preserve ensure the integrity of the state's elections. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Pate says the state's Election Security A-Team includes representatives of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, plus the state's chief information officer, Iowa Homeland Security, the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa National Guard's cyber team, the FBI and other agencies.
"They all partner together to monitor what's going on, not only in Iowa but across the country to see what trends are happening," said Pate, "just to make sure we're prepared with anything that comes our way. That's a great resource to have, and I think Iowans appreciate that we've got their back covered."
In addition, Pate says the state's Cybersecurity Operations Center provides 24-hour coverage against cyberthreats to election results. He says the biggest challenge is guarding against misinformation regarding elections.
"We don't have any real access on the internet," said Pate. "You can't vote on the internet, so nobody's able to change any voting. We use paper ballots here in Iowa. It doesn't stop people from using misinformation out there to try to mislead people as to where their polling site might be, or what the polling hours are. Or, they try to take instances that might have happened in another state, and light a little fire under it to try to give people the impression that it happens in all states."
Pate says many of the cyberthreats are initiated by foreign influences in Russia, North Korea and other enemies of the U.S.
"They don't have to spend a lot of money to kind of play off of those," said Pate. "Their endgame is to get you not to vote, or to not believe in the results. And, if they get away with that, frankly, they just won the war without firing a single bullet. So, we really have to have our A-game there, so that Iowans know we've got the integrity side covered."
Pate says the best way to combat misinformation is through public education, and enforcement of the state's election laws.
"There's always someone who's not too sharp or too smart, and tries to do some dumb things," he said. "And, we will catch them. And, the county attorneys and county auditors will take legal action and prosecute them, and it's a felony. We don't have a lot of those, but every so often, one or two will pop up, and we have to send a message that you just can't get away with that. You only get to vote once. You do not get to vote with other people's ballots, and we will catch you because we have protective measures in place."
More election information--including results of Tuesday's primary--are available on the Iowa Secretary of State's Office's website. You can also hear Paul Pate's full interview here: