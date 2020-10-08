(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City plays host to a rolling display of patriotism Friday.
Specially-decorated vehicles are coming to the community as part of the "Patriots, God and Country Tour." The vehicles will be on display in the Nebraska City City Hall parking lot at 15th Street and Central Avenue most of the day. Nebraska City's commissioners approved the use of the parking lot for the tour earlier this week. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the city is a last-minute addition to the tour, which began in Phoenix, Arizona September 29th, and covers a good portion of the U.S.
"They're driving fire trucks and support vehicles 5,000 miles, having events in 28 cities," said Bequette. "They're on the road for 36 days. They will end in Washington, D.C. on Election Day."
Bequette says the tour features a vast array of patriotic-themed emergency vehicles.
"They have beautiful fire trucks with beautiful wraps," he said, "one with a U.S. flag, others with military (themes), honoring our first responders. Some have national monuments on them."
Other decoration themes pay tribute to the police, the Second Amendment and freedom of religion. Bequette says the drivers are all volunteers.
"All their drivers are volunteer former veterans, or first responders," said Bequette. "They're driving these rigs from here, and leaving this Saturday morning for Iowa."
From Nebraska City, the tour leaves for Vinton, Iowa on Saturday. More on the tour schedule is available from the Patriots, God and Country website.