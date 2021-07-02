(Council Bluffs) -- With more Americans traveling this Independence Day holiday than last year, increased traffic accidents are expected.
Triple A estimates more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies during the holiday weekend--an increase of nearly 40% over last year, when most people were homebound because of COVID-19. And, the Iowa State Patrol hopes motorists will compensate for the additional company on the roads during the July 4th traveling period. Trooper Ryan DeVault is public education officer for the patrol's Council Bluffs post. DeVault tells KMA News he hopes the extra traffic will mean a reduction in speed on the roadways.
"On a busy weekend, you know, like we're expecting, maybe those speeds aren't necessarily as high, because of the amount of traffic flow that's out there," said DeVault. "But, obviously, the more traffic you have on the roads, the higher increase we have of having one of those significant accidents that claim somebody's life."
At the beginning of the year, the patrol set a goal of under 300 traffic deaths for 2021. As of Friday, 144 fatalities have been recorded on Iowa's roadways so far this year--an increase of 32 over the same period last year. DeVault says one startling factor is that many of the people killed or injured in accidents were not wearing seatbelts.
"We have a 94% seatbelt compliance rate in the state of Iowa," he said. "But, at the same time, 45% of those fatalities were not belted in. I think there's a chance of significant life savings if we try to get the few percentage of people not wearing their seatbelts to convince them that it is right thing to do, and its obviously going to increase their chance of survival."
DeVault says one area of improvement over last year is that excessive speed is less of a factor than in 2020--when some motorists were clocked at more than 100 mph.
"Obviously, we still have plenty of people that are choosing to disobey the speed limit," said DeVault, "and continue to travel out on the interstate systems at a high speed. But, I think the number of really excessive, significantly triple-digit type numbers, I think, are probably starting to go down a bit. I think Iowans are starting to figure out that speed does kill."
DeVault, however, says many of today's accidents are caused by motorists not paying attention to the roads--or what they're doing behind the wheel.
"Roughly 94-to-96% of all accidents that occur, the number one thing is human error," he said. "It may be following too close, but it's not a vehicle defect, or a weather or road-related issue. It has all to do with the person who's behind that wheel 96% of the time."
He also reminds motorists to use a designated driver if they're consuming alcohol beverages at events or family gatherings during the holiday weekend.