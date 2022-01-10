UPDATED: Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 6:27 a.m.
(Red Oak) -- An investigation continues into a fatal accident in Red Oak early Monday evening, in which a Red Oak police vehicle struck a pedestrian.
The Iowa State Patrol says several Red Oak police officers were responding in an emergency mode to an apartment fire within the city of Red Oak at around 7 p.m. Authorities say the patrol cars were northbound on North Broadway Street near the intersection of Joy Street when one of the three patrol cars struck a young child that was in the roadway. The child sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
In an email to parents, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz confirmed that the victim was a student at Inman Elementary School. The patrol is still investigating the accident. Further information will be released after all notifications have been made.
ORIGINAL STORY Tuesday, January 10th, 2022, 8:58 p.m.
Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy confirms to KMA News an accident occurring on Broadway in Red Oak Monday evening involving a Red Oak police officer did result in a fatality. Rhamy says the incident was immediately handed over to the Iowa State Patrol who have already begun their investigation.
