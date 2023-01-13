(Council Bluffs) -- State law enforcement officials fell short of reaching a long-time annual goal regarding traffic fatalities on Iowa's roadways in 2022.
That's according to Iowa State Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News the state saw 338 traffic fatalities in 2022. In District 3, including Adair, Adams, Cass, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Taylor counties, Devault reported 30 traffic fatalities. While the numbers fall short of the Patrol's goal of less than 300, Devault says it was a decrease from recent years.
"In 2021, we had 356 people that lost their lives on the roads and in 2020, we had 343, so those numbers hover just over that 300 mark," said Devault. "We'd really like to see those get below that 300 and we've got different groups that are meeting and trying to think of new, creative ways that we can influence people to make better choices when they're behind the wheel."
Officials with the Patrol say the state has not had less than 300 traffic deaths since 1925. However, Devault says one big way they could reach that number in the new year is if more motorists buckled up. Over the past few years, he says anywhere from 47-to-50% of individuals killed in an accident were not wearing a seatbelt.
"Just taking those few extra seconds to buckle up, we can hopefully drive those numbers down," he said. "When you look at Iowa's average, we're near 94% seatbelt compliance in the state, so of those 6% that aren't buckling up, we've got quite a few of them that are dying in accidents. So, we'd like to see everybody do their part."
Devault adds individuals are nearly three times more likely to suffer fatal injuries if they are ejected from a vehicle during an accident. Another rising statistic statewide is the number of fatalities in ATV or UTV accidents, which was 11 in 2022. Devault says part of the increase could be due to more people using them in light of legislation recently passed in the state.
"Pay extra attention if you're maybe on a county pavement or gavel road because you may see those," Devault advised. "Be prepared for just about anything, but even though they are a little bit bigger, they're still small in comparison to most motor vehicles. So, typically those accidents that happen are not going to be good if they're involving smaller ATVs."
Other numbers for District 3, Devault says, included nearly 16,000 vehicle traffic stops and over 11,000 citations, including 5,800 for speed and 1,300 for seatbelts. Additionally, he says 120 impaired drivers were arrested, and 503 accidents occurred. As they move into 2023, Devault says they want to continue emphasizing the importance of putting driving first.
"Whether it just be their thoughts or actions that maybe are inappropriate such as being a phone, all those things can contribute to truthfully changing their life, their family's lives, or somebody else's life or family's lives if they choose to not completely pay attention when they're behind the wheel," said Devault. "We're just seeing way to many accidents that are truly preventable."
Devault adds they also plan to continue to use educational tools such as the Patrol's "seatbelt convincer," which simulates a 10-mile-per-hour crash, and enforcement projects such as the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project" focused on increasing seatbelt usage.