(Sidney) -- Law enforcement agencies in Fremont County are holding this month's portion of a recently introduced state initiative to increase seatbelt usage later this week.
The Iowa State Patrol announced that they, along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, will be holding its second installment of the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project" on Wednesday. The county is one of five throughout the state to be selected for the initiative after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault says the initiative looks to bring the respective county's seatbelt usage closer to the state average.
"I know there was a survey done back in September in and around Sidney, Iowa which showed for the period of time they were doing their survey, about a 65% in-town usage there and then about 86% out on the highway," said Devault. "86% sounds like a great number until you start looking at the statewide seatbelt compliance and that's about 95%."
Other counties in the initiative include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, over 46% of the 331 traffic fatalities in Iowa as of Monday were individuals not wearing a seatbelt. Devault says wearing a seatbelt is one of the easiest ways to increase your chances of survival, particularly in more violent crashes.
"If you're unrestrained in a vehicle and it goes through that violent crashing motion whether it be everything staying upright or it's a rollover or something like that, the impact at which your body is going to stop and go forward is just tremendous," he said. "With your seatbelt on, your likelihood of surviving that crash is ten-fold compared to if you're not wearing it. If you're not wearing that seatbelt, there's also a chance you could be ejected from that vehicle."
Iowa law requires individuals under the age of 18 to wear a seatbelt anywhere in a vehicle, while the law requires those over 18 only to do so in the front seats of a vehicle.
While Wednesday's project will be more enforcement based with the patrol and deputies in the area, Devault says the hope in the spring months is also to provide educational opportunities at the various community buildings and school districts in the county, including a "seat belt convincer."
"It's a piece of equipment we use that kind of appears like a tractor-pull sled, but it has a seat at the top that you sit up in and buckle in, and then there's a decline of that seat down a ramp that hits a big rubber bumper at the bottom," Devault explained. "Obviously, it gives you a little bit of a jolt in your seat and that education piece is suppose to simulate a 10 mile an hour crash."
Devault adds those not wearing a seatbelt in any part of the vehicle can also become a danger to others in a vehicle. Thus he encourages backseat passengers to buckle up despite the law not requiring all individuals to do so. The monthly initiative is expected to run through the majority of 2023.