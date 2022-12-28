(Council Bluffs) -- While snowfall amounts were less than anticipated in KMAland, that didn't stop mother nature from presenting poor road conditions for motorists during the past holiday weekend.
That's according to Iowa State Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News, from noon on December 21st through noon on December 24th, the Patrol assisted over 900 motorists statewide. While conditions weren't as treacherous as anticipated, Devault says bitterly cold wind chills ranging from 30 to 40 degrees below zero created a particular issue with several commercial motor vehicle incidents.
"A lot of the commercial motor vehicles we were dealing with were just having gelling up issues with their fuel, and that could be whether they didn't get enough number one fuel put in their tanks or not enough additives added, which is kind of uncommon," said Devault. "20 years ago it happened quite often when temperatures got really low and you'd see those trucks gelling up, breaking down, and maybe heavy smoke coming out of their exhaust."
He adds moisture was also freezing up within air brake lines on commercial motor vehicles. During the three days, Devault says the Patrol averaged over 300 motorist assists per day, and over 100 accidents were tended to daily.
"Statewide we had about 933 motorists assists which comes down to somebody breaking down or slid into the ditch and didn't cause any damage, that's what we consider a motorist assist along with any type of help that was needed," he said. "We had about 344 crashes that were covered and 330 of those were property damage only accidents and then there were 36 of those that were personal injury accidents."
However, notably, zero traffic fatalities were reported in the same three-day span. In addition, Devault adds the state, for the most part, avoided any significant pileup incidents along the state's more traveled roadways but noted Interstate-35 north of Ames was closed for a portion of time.
But, the ramifications of the winter storm aren't through yet, and Devault asks for the public's patience as first responders and tow crews work to remove the vehicles that had slid off the roadway, particularly along the state's interstates, and were left after the occupants were assisted and transported elsewhere.
"There's a slew of them across Interstate 80 throughout the state and Interstate 35 north and south," said Devault. "So, if you're traveling those interstate systems in the days to come, just be prepared that there could be lane closures for the recovery efforts of some of those whether they be semis, passenger cars, or whatever the case may be."
Additionally, Devault commended the troopers who took the extra time during the holiday weekend to assist motorists affected by the weather.
"When something like this happens, everybody just comes together and helps each other out and stays out extended hours or volunteers to work a day they were suppose to be off," said Devault. "Just to make sure we have plenty of manpower to cover those miles of interstate that there are travelers on."
Another weather-related delay, Devault says, is the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project" day initially scheduled for Wednesday last week in Fremont County. The program, aimed at increasing seatbelt usage, has been rescheduled for today.