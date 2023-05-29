(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa State Patrol is giving back to one of its own in a time of need.
The statewide law enforcement agency is holding a shirt fundraiser until midnight Thursday for Trooper Rose Ives, who serves District 3, headquartered in Council Bluffs and covering much of southwest Iowa. Iowa State Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault tells KMA News that Ives, who has been with the patrol for nearly five and a half years, was recently given a significant cancer diagnosis and has been undergoing treatment. He says the t-shirt drive is one way they believe the patrol and the community can support Ives in her ongoing medical battle.
"It's our way of showing support to her and when she sees people wearing those t-shirts that can give her some inspiration to know that everybody's thinking about and praying for her," he said, "and that she has a lot of people in her corner to help her fight this."
Devault says all proceeds from the t-shirt fundraiser will go directly to Ives and her daughter to help cover some of the additional medical costs. He adds the shirt design captures Ives' personality and will to be a fighter well.
"Her personality and feistiness you could say, she's definitely one of those that takes everything head on," Devault emphasized. "Even after her diagnosis, she was more concerned about how she was going to affect our schedule being off work to fight this disease -- she's always putting other people ahead of herself."
A former police officer in Glenwood and Red Oak, Devault says Ives had nearly a decade of law enforcement experience in southwest Iowa before her time with the patrol. He says support has been strong among law enforcement agencies across the state.
"She's fighting this terrible disease and we're going to do everything we can to support her especially with the Department of Public Safety especially -- we're a very tight-knit family type of organization," said Devault. "We're just going to help her along the way and wish the best for her and her family as she moves forward with this."
Those wishing to contribute to the fundraiser can visit rosestrong2023.itemorder.com.