(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa State Patrol has teamed up this week with several state and metro agencies to bring awareness to the dangers of excessive speeding.
That's according to Public Resource Officer Ryan DeVault with the Council Bluffs District 3 Office, who says the Patrol has teamed up with nearly 20 state and metro area agencies this week to increase awareness of excessive speeding. DeVault says the campaign originated from the Traffic Incident Management Group in the Omaha area, looking for ways to prevent and educate versus stricter enforcement of high speeds.
"It's more of an education and informational push then necessarily an enforcement project," DeVault said. "Hopefully we can educate people to slow down some of these dangerous speeds we're seeing so then we don't have to do an enforcement project where we're stopping people on the side of the road for some of these excessive speeds."
In Southwest Iowa last year, DeVault says the Patrol saw 1,391 speed-related crashes, with 19 of those resulting in a fatality and 63 resulting in serious injury. In 2020, DeVault says the same area also saw over 240 citations for speeds of 100 miles per hour or greater. He adds safety feature effectiveness can decline at higher rates of speed.
"A thing to remember a lot of the safety features in your vehicle that are there in place to keep you safe in the event of an accident are not tested at some of the speeds that we're seeing out there on the roadways," DeVault explained.
DeVault says higher speeds can also reduce reaction times to incidents in the roadway and increase the potential of losing control of your vehicle when taking evasive action.
Another focus for the campaign, DeVault says, is in metro areas, also increasing the need to be aware of the road and pedestrians.
"Definitely when you're in and amongst pedestrians in the metro-area you certainly got something extra, I guess you'd say, to try and keep your eyes out for," DeVault said. "Because not only are you worried about the vehicles like you are out on the open highway, but you also have obviously pedestrians, bicycles, and things like that to deal with in those metro areas."
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, a person hit by a vehicle going 20 miles per hour has a 10% chance of fatality. The possibility of fatality increases to 40% if a vehicle is going 30 mph and increases to an 80% chance of fatality if the vehicle's speed is at 40 mph.
For more information on the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro areas Speed Awareness Week, visit slowdownmetro.com. DeVault made his comments on a recent edition of the KMA "Morning Show," and you can hear the full interview with the webstory at kmaland.com, or on our "Morning Show" page.