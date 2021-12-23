(Council Bluffs) -- Increased holiday traffic will be on the roadways the next two weekends, and the Iowa State Patrol is offering some safety tips.
The holiday season is here, with Christmas days away and New Year's Eve right around the corner. However, with the holidays come increased traffic, and District 3 Trooper and public resource officer Ryan Devault is advising drivers to stay alert this holiday season. Devault says drunk driving is the patrol's biggest concern, with the weather looking like it shouldn't affect travel. In December 2019 alone, Devault says 837 deaths occurred due to drunk driving nationwide. However, he adds the patrol can't tackle the issue alone.
"It can't just be done by law enforcement, we need the general public's help in doing that," Devault said. "We ask if they're going to go out and celebrate Christmas and New Year's and consume alcohol and have some type of impairment or intoxication that they plan ahead and don't be behind the wheel of that vehicle later on that evening."
Also, in 2019 during the Christmas and New Year season, Devault says 210 travelers lost their lives due to impaired driving, equating to one fatality every 52 minutes.
"That by far exceeds any other holiday throughout the year when you combine Christmas along with New Year's as far as the number of alcohol-related fatalities we're seeing," Devault said. "So yeah, you could see an increased presence of law enforcement in general on the roadways between basically now and after the New Year."
Additionally, Devault says agencies expect the usual heavy number of travelers compared to 2020.
"I know AAA is expecting approximately 100 million people hitting the roads throughout the holiday season which is roughly a 34% increase in travel from last year," Devault said. "So, giving those other drivers around you some space and having patience with everybody and understanding that everybody has a place to be, and the ultimate goal is to get there safely."
Devault says other ways to stay safe include putting down any potential distractions and buckling up seatbelts.
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says speeds of 100 mph became a consistent trend. While increased traffic levels have decreased the frequency of triple-digit speeds slightly, he says they are still a concern.
As the New Year approaches, Devault says the Iowa State Patrol will re-establish the goal of limiting the number of deaths on Iowa's roadways to less than 300 in 2022., a mark that was missed again this year. Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Transportation reported 341 traffic deaths in Iowa.