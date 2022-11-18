(Council Bluffs) -- Thanksgiving weekend brings time with family and friends across the country but also busier roadways.
That's why the Iowa State Patrol and law enforcement across the state are partnering with the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau through November 28th to enforce traffic laws and remind motorists of how to stay safe for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trooper Ryan Devault is the Public Resource Officer with the Patrol's District 3 office in Council Bluffs. Devault tells KMA News the initiative is to remind drivers to put down the distractions and focus on getting themselves and family members safely "from point A to point B."
"94% of the crashes that we see out on the roadway are caused by human error, so we would just encourage those motorists to get back to what's important when you're behind the wheel of a car, which is exactly that -- it's driving and paying attention," said Devault. "There can be distractions from pets to kids to cellphones to our GPS navigation systems. But we just want to get people focused back in on driving their vehicle and understanding how dangerous (distracted driving) is and how things can go wrong in a hurry."
Devault says traffic numbers always rise around the holiday weekends, typically due to individuals taking advantage of extra days off from work. This year, as the country continues to work out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says AAA expects bustling roadways throughout the country during the November holiday weekend.
"This could be the 3rd busiest Thanksgiving in the last 21 years," he explained. "For their projections, I think it was upwards of 54 million that they expect to be traveling over the Thanksgiving weekend."
According to state public safety officials, in 2021, between November 15th and November 218th, 11 people were killed on Iowa's roadways. On top of the busy roads, Iowa has already gotten its first dose of winter driving conditions. Devault says one of the easiest ways to prevent accidents and possible fatalities is to slow down and give plenty of space to other vehicles allowing for more reaction time.
"Looking up ahead and seeing if there are red and blue or some type of flashing light, or even brake lights for that matter on the interstate systems or highways -- if all of a sudden you see a bunch of brake lights lighting up, get that cruise control off if you have it on and be prepared to slow down because there may be something ahead as far as an accident or something," said Devault.
Also, with the holidays comes an increased awareness of impaired driving. Devault encourages individuals to seek out other options for traveling if any of their family gatherings include the consumption of alcohol.
"Planning ahead, using some of those Ubers or Lyfts or just the old fashioned designated driver if you need to leave the place that you're at," he said. "In a blink of an eye you can ruin your entire lifetime or someone else's by thinking you're okay to drive when you really weren't."
Additionally, Devault strongly urges motorists and passengers to buckle up at all times, as 45% of the 302 fatalities in Iowa were individuals not wearing a seatbelt. Finally, with winter and snow conditions imminent, Devault advises motorists to ensure their vehicles are adequately prepped, including proper tire inflation, having supplies should their car break down, and keeping at least a quarter of a tank of fuel in their vehicle at all times.