(Council Bluffs) -- Motorists in KMAland have already gotten their first taste of winter conditions, and it likely won't be the last.
That's why the Iowa State Patrol is reminding drivers of the several extra precautions to take as the brunt of the winter season approaches. Trooper Ryan Devault is the public resource officer with the Patrol's District 3 Office. Devault tells KMA News that one of the first steps motorists should take is to ensure their vehicle is in working order, particularly the tires.
"Not only for proper inflation, but just to check and see where they're at on those wear bars that are inside each tire groove," said Devault. "Making sure you have optimal tread to push that snow out and help with that traction on the roadway."
He adds wiper blades should also be assessed before driving in winter conditions and keep at least a quarter tank of gas in your vehicle. Additionally, Devault says it is good to have your vehicle packed with the necessities should you slide off the roadway.
"Make sure you have a cell phone charger or before leaving home on that trip, make sure you have your phone fully charged," said Devault. "Obviously, having some hand warmers, maybe some snacks in the car, or things like that, so if you did happen to get stranded out on Iowa's roadways, you'd have everything you need there at least until help arrived -- whether it be us or somebody coming to pick you up or those sorts of things."
While they typically encourage motorists to stay buckled up in their vehicles while in a ditch or off the road, Devault does recommend making sure your tailpipe is clear of snow or debris, so you can continue to run your vehicle while waiting for help.
While on the roads, one of the easiest ways to stay safe, Devault says, is to slow down and give other drivers plenty of space.
"At that point you have a lot more control of your vehicle and understanding that following distance is another big key for winter driving," Devault explained. "We encourage that on dry roadways because it gives you more time to react, but then obviously with the loss of traction, that becomes even more important in the winter months."
If conditions should deteriorate, which he adds can happen quickly, Devault strongly urges drivers to only travel when absolutely necessary. He says 511ia.org or the 511 mobile app are easy ways to see up-to-date road conditions in Iowa.
"Listing those road conditions that are reported by emergency responders as well as the Iowa DOT snow plows out there," he said. "What they're seeing first hand, they report those conditions back, and those maps are updated periodically and fairly regularly I think."
Should conditions be bad enough, Devault also reminds motorists that tow trucks may not be allowed a roadway to pull you out of a ditch. Motorists are also advised to turn their headlights on for snowy and foggy days and avoid using cruise control on snow or ice-covered roads.