(Council Bluffs) -- As traffic incidents and fatalities tick up on state highways, the Iowa State Patrol is ramping up a program targeting various two-lane roads.
That's according to Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Trooper Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News his agency is launching a monthly "High 3" project, which on Wednesday, will include Highway 2, 34, and 92. Over the past three years, Devault says 1,700 crashes have occurred on two-lane highways compared to 1,500 on interstate roadways in District 3, including nine southwest Iowa counties. In the same period, he adds two-lane roads saw over twice as many traffic deaths as the interstate systems.
"Whether it be a state highway, county pavement, or gravel road, that's from any of those other roads and 58 of those resulted in fatalities on two-lane roads where the counterpart on the interstate -- 20 of those were fatalities," said Devault. "We're going to put extra emphasis in 2023 on trying to get back out on those two-lane roadways."
In 2022 alone, the same nine-county region saw 30 traffic fatalities. Devault says the hope is more presence on the major highways can help deter dangerous driving habits, primarily excessive speeding and seat belt usage. However, he adds they won't be focused on certain sections of the two-lane roads either.
"You may see us in extra numbers in those areas all the way from Taylor and Adams counties all the way west over to Interstate 29 -- it's not just one primary focus area," Devault explained. "But, the county sheriff's and us are going to work together to hopefully try and make a difference."
While rational thinking might lead people to believe higher traffic numbers on the interstate system would lead to more accidents, Devault says there are more outside factors in play when driving on more rural or two-lane roads.
"For the most part, interstate systems are flat with maybe a few gentle rolling hills, but you don't have a lot of intersections that you have to deal with where people are distracted, not seeing stop signs, or pulling out in front of people," he said. "You've got blind corners and hills and there's just a lot of factors that contribute to those accidents out here on these rural roads. Our main focus is trying to slow the speeds down because, obviously, if you're speed is slower you can react quicker."
Devault says they will also be utilizing the Patrol's aircraft unit for the project to help monitor the speed of vehicles on the targeted roadways using large painted dots on the road.
"Our aircraft that flies above those zones can see those (dots) and they start a stopwatch when your car hits the first big aircraft dot and then he stops it when you to the second one a quarter-mile down the road," said Devault. "Those stopwatches are already pre-programmed into a time-distance formula on how long it should take you to travel from point a to point b on that roadway at 55 miles an hour."
The project also comes to help the state reach the goal of less than 300 traffic deaths, which hasn't occurred since 1925. As of Monday, the Iowa Department of Transportation has reported 35 traffic fatalities -- an increase of 16 from this time last year. Of those fatalities, 21 were also designated as "rural" accidents.