(Council Bluffs) -- Plenty of parties will be held on Sunday for the Super Bowl, and there will also be plenty of state patrol cars on the roads ensuring motorists are traveling safely.
That's according to Iowa State Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News that extra enforcement efforts are planned for Sunday to keep an extra eye out for drunk and impaired drivers. According to the patrol, 244 people were killed in traffic accidents across the country in the 12-hour period during and after the Super Bowl game in 2022, with 46% having alcohol as a contributing factor.
"Don't be the one who didn't game plan well enough because it could result in someone's life," said Devault. "A ticket to get you on the field would be amazing, but an OWI charge and a trip to jail would be life changing. That's something you will pay for long after the big game is over."
Additionally, officials say a study of a similar time period one weekend later showed 187 deaths. In 2021, Devault says almost 14,000 drivers were cited for operating while intoxicated.
Devault adds those hosting a party can help avoid drunk or impaired driving accidents by ensuring all their guests have a way to get home if they've been drinking.
"Super Bowl Sunday is no different than many other social gatherings throughout the year that involve alcohol and partying," said Devault. "You might just be the lowest-paid coordinator of the night, but you have the most important job to make sure yourself and those attending your gatherings don't drink and drive."
In an ongoing effort to achieve the patrol's goal of under 300 traffic fatalities in 2023, Devault reminds motorists to always wear a seatbelt, drive sober, put down the phone, and slow down.