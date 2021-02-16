(Council Bluffs) -- It's never a good time for your vehicle to break down on the highways. But, being stranded on roads in cold temperatures is especially dangerous.
Iowa State Patrol troopers have been on the lookout for stranded motorists during the record-breaking cold spell. Trooper Ryan DeVault is public education officer for the patrol's Council Bluffs post. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, DeVault says safety is the number-one goal for motorists on the roads during extreme cold.
"Days like this, our number-one goal is to go up and down Iowa roadways," said DeVault, "and make sure that the motorists that are out there traveling, and that have to get to and from work, and such, that they get there safely. Fortunately, we haven't had any weather events as far as precipitation to go along with this cold weather. So, it's just a matter of checking on motorists that may be stranded, and make sure they get somewhere warm, so that they don't have to sit out there until help arrives."
Fortunately, DeVault says the number of stranded vehicles on the roads have declined over the past 20 years, because of many factors.
"Twenty years ago, we would have multiple, multiple semis that would be gelled up, and froze up, and just not able to function properly in this extreme cold," he said. "But, I suppose with technologies and some of the additives they have with fuel, and such, it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue."
However, he says vehicles still break down because of the weather.
"Speaking with one of our repair guys yesterday (Monday)," said DeVault, "I think they're still staying plenty busy, dealing with gelled-up semis, fuel filters and such. There's been quite a few--most of those being your commercial motor vehicles, not your general commuters. But, there's always a few here and there."
Authorities recommend packing a emergency kit for traveling, including warm clothing and blankets, nonperishable food items, drinks, jumper cables and a fully-charged cell phone, among other items. You can hear the full interview with Ryan DeVault on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.