(KMAland) -- As the cooler temperatures of fall approach, harvest season is right around the corner, and with it -- farm machinery populating Iowa's roadways.
For some, harvest season has already begun, and for others, the next couple of months will soon be filled with slow-moving equipment traveling between fields, farms, and drop-off locations at all hours of the day. That's why the Iowa State Patrol is encouraging additional caution for motorists. Ryan Devault is the public resource officer with the patrol's Council Bluffs office. Devault says drivers should have patience and watch their speeds when encountering heavy, slow-moving equipment.
"Most of that (equipment) is probably 25 miles per hour or less going down the road, so as a driver, it's even more imperative at this time of year to make sure you're looking up ahead of your vehicle and seeing what's coming as best you can with the terrain," said Devault. "That brings up the other point of watching your speed not knowing that when you pop over the next hill, you could have some of those slow moving vehicles or ag equipment in the roadway."
He adds to pay attention to flashing amber lights or the "orange triangle" slow-moving vehicle decal. Particularly on two-lane roads, Devault adds motorists traveling in both directions should be mindful as the size of farm machinery continues to grow.
"Some of that equipment is very wide and hands out to that center line and even sometimes occasionally over that center line," he said. "So, especially when we get into the after hours when it's dark, you need to really use caution when you're behind those vehicles. Whether it's day or night, you're back far enough behind that ag equipment that they can see you. If you can't see the driver in his side mirror, he's not going to be able to see you back there."
He says farmers can also take extra precautions, such as traveling with a convoy of vehicles when possible, ensuring all their lights, mirrors, and decals are installed, and even placing additional lights on the ends of their wider equipment. Devault also says to be patient when attempting to pass large vehicles, as all the passing markings on the roads still apply..
"Just because it's traveling at 25 miles per hour doesn't mean that motorists can pass in a car going up a hill just because they think they can get around them quick enough," Devault emphasized. "So, just want to remind those folks that normal passing laws do apply. It's just a short period of time you've got to wait for your turn to pass."
With some decent weather still in early fall, Devault says any motorcyclists should watch for any grain that might occasionally spill out onto the roads.
"Some of that grain will spill out onto the roadway from this equipment and it kind of creates a marble type of effect for motorcyclists," said Devault. "Especially at intersections it seems to be the best place to see some of that grain spilled out because of some uneven roads."
While farmers must also use their turn signals, Devault says to watch for machinery that might be swinging out wide to turn into one of their field drives off of a highway.