(Council Bluffs) -- No matter how many people will be on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday, the Iowa State Patrol is still hoping motorists take it easy.
Thanksgiving trails only Independence Day as the most dangerous holiday traveling period. Trooper Ryan DeVault is public resource officer for the Iowa State Patrol's District 3 office in Council Bluffs. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, DeVault expressed hope weather wouldn't play a factor in traveling the next few days. Vehicle slideoffs in the northern portion of KMAland were numerous because of some surprise snowfall on Monday.
"It just kind of crept its way from west to east," said DeVault. "I don't know the exact number on how many accidents that were covered--none that were really major that I was aware of, but many slideoffs from Council Bluffs all the way to the eastern side of our district, which extends to the Stuart-Dexter area. We had cars sliding off--Pottawattamie, Cass, Adair counties all had some type of slideoffs."
Forecasts as to the number of travelers indicate fewer vehicles on the roads, as many health experts are urging Americans to stay home and avoid large gatherings due to COVID-19.
"Triple A, I know, they were estimating at one point in time back in October, they were estimating a possible 10% decline in traveling as a whole, compared to 2019," said DeVault. "They were projecting roughly 50 million Americans would travel during the Thanksgiving weekend, as opposed to the 55 million that there were back in 2019."
Still, with the vehicle volume expected to the heavy, DeVault is giving motorists some safety tips. One way to stay safe is to make sure your vehicle's tires have adequate tread--something DeVault says is important heading into the winter driving season.
"Make sure you have plenty of tread depth," said DeVault. "Check to make sure there aren't any bulges or cuts in the tires that may cause a blowout that's just going to hamper your holiday travel weekend. Your tires are probably the most important safety piece of equipment on your vehicle. But, honestly, until you have multiple flats, most people don't start looking at those tires to make sure they have proper tread depth."
DeVault also urges motorists to be alert for deer crossing onto roads this time of year. Above all, DeVault reminds us to buckle up and slow down, as the patrol's goal is to keep traffic fatalities under 300 for 2020. You can hear the full interview with Ryan DeVault on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.