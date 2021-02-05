(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa State Patrol officials hope KMAland residents enjoy Super Bowl 55 Sunday--and stay safe enough to enjoy Super Bowl 56 and beyond.
Trooper Ryan DaVault is public education officer with the patrol's Council Bluffs post. DeVault tells KMA News Super Bowl-related parties are no different than any other social gathering involving traveling. That's why he urges residents to use caution in order to avoid a super tragedy.
"We obviously know that alcohol plays a factor in some of those gatherings and get togethers," said DeVault. "We just want people to know that we will be out and about over the weekend--including Super Bowl Sunday. We want to make sure they make a good game plan, and try to designate a driver if they're going to be partaking in any of that alcohol consumption, I guess."
Adding another crimp into traveling plans are forecasts for additional winter weather this weekend--making for treacherous traveling conditions.
"Depending on how much we get, and what that blowing snow looks like," he said, "maybe that will keep people indoors, and possibly not be able to continue with the plans they had for Super Bowl Sunday. But, we've seen for the last three snowstorms, it seems like it happens once a week at this point."
If you must drive Saturday or Sunday, DeVault recommends increasing your following distance between vehicles, and slowing down. As an example, he cites Thursday's major pileup on Interstate 80 between Newton and Colfax, involving approximately 40 cars and trucks.
"Almost all of those accidents are preventable if people would just slow down," said DeVault. "When visibilities diminish to almost nothing, you've got to drive accordingly. You're not going to get stopped in those inclement road conditions as you would normal dry pavements."
Best advice: if you don't have to travel anywhere this weekend, stay home and enjoy the big game.
"You need to consider what you're going out for," he said. "Is it worth your life? You may think you're the best driver in the world, but, unfortunately, you can't predict when another car or even an 80,000 pound semi may lose control. You may be at the wrong place at the wrong time."
You can check Iowa road conditions anytime by logging onto 511ia.org. For Nebraska road conditions, check 511Nebraska.gov, and in Missouri, it's traveler.modot.org.