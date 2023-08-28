(Council Bluffs) -- State law enforcement officials encourage motorists to buckle up, put down the phones, and drive sober this holiday weekend.
As Labor Day weekend approaches, the Iowa State Patrol, along with several agencies across the state and nation, are participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which is running until September 4th and includes a zero-tolerance policy for drunk or impaired driving. Trooper Ryan Devault is the public resource officer for the patrol's District 3 office in Council Bluffs. Devault tells KMA News the campaign also comes as millions of motorists nationwide are expected to hit the road this weekend to ring in the unofficial end of summer.
"We know that the travel is going to be higher than your normal given weekends," said Devault. "Granted there are plenty of kids that are back in school, but at the same time, it's sort of that end of summer (weekend) and a lot of campers and those sorts of things make it their last hoorah. We know that traffic is going to be an issue out there on the roads."
In 2022, from August 1st through the Labor Day weekend, Devault says there were 40 traffic fatalities in Iowa, with 31% being drug or alcohol related. Additionally, he says impaired driving was involved in over 40% of the holiday weekend fatalities in 2021.
"From September 3rd through September 7th in 2021, there were 531 fatal crashes nationwide and 41% of those involved drunk drivers--so everyone can still do a better job," Devault explained. "Quite honestly, with planning ahead, none of these drunk or drug driving fatalities should be happening if everyone is responsible and giving up those keys to a sober driver. If you are the sober or designated driver for the night, take that role seriously."
He adds that planning ahead will also give you ample time to work with the expected heavy traffic. Devault also emphasized the importance of wearing a seat belt.
"We're still at over 48% of the fatalities here in Iowa so far in 2023 that have not been wearing their seatbelts," he said. "We think that those numbers would be significantly lower if we could just get those folks that are deciding not to buckle up, aren't taking the time, or just forgetting, and make that a priority--buckling up being the first thing."
Currently, Iowa sits at 247 traffic fatalities, up nearly 16% from this time last year. Additionally, Devault urges motorists to put down distractions and watch for the bright orange road construction signs dotting the state's highways and interstates this time of year.
"There's plenty of places whether it be two-lane roadways where they have a bridge closer with stoplights and one-way traffic to interstate systems that go from two lanes to one land and things like that which are always a challenge of people aren't completely focused up on driving," said Devault. "We want to make sure you're looking ahead and if multiple brake lights start to line up ahead of you, you need to start thinking that this traffic might be coming to a stop."
Additionally, regarding drunk or impaired driving, Devault urges motorists to call 911 if they encounter someone they believe might be driving under the influence. You can keep up to date with all of the latest road conditions in Iowa at 511ia.org, Missouri at traveler.modot.org, and Nebraska at 511.Nebraska.gov.