(Clarinda) -- Page County motorists are advised of scheduled road maintenance this week.
Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News that contract maintenance crews are scheduled to begin this afternoon on cleaning and resealing pavement joints on C Avenue or M32 at 270th Street and work north to Highway 2, with work expected to take roughly four days. King says the maintenance is in an effort to extend the lifespan of some of the county's older concrete roads.
"This is not real fancy work, it's just regular solid pavement maintenance work to try to keep the water out of the subgrade -- which can deteriorate the subgrade and make it soft, and then the pavement moves with the lack of subgrade support," said King. "So, we're just trying to keep our older concrete pavements in good shape."
He adds the work will occupy one lane at a time. Similar work is also planned for 130th Street, or J14, and D Avenue, or M41, northwest of Essex. King says they've frequently performed similar maintenance on the county roads for several years.
"We've done this down on J64 and M48 between Highway 2 and Blanchard and most of J64 from the west end of the county to Highway 71," King explained. "Now, we're working on some shorter stretches."
As always, King urges motorists to slow down and use caution in and around the work areas, which will also be utilizing a pilot car and flaggers.
"There'll be a guy on the road working the spray patcher and one guy driving the truck and you'll see this joint reseal crew with pilot cars and flaggers," he said. "Slow down when you see them and the pilot car will help with that."
During the maintenance, King also advises to avoid the sections of road if possible. Anyone with questions or concerns about the maintenance work is asked to contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.