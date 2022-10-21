(Clarinda) -- Page County residents should take note of a pavement maintenance project Friday.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says a contract road maintenance crew will spray and squeegee road oil over recent bump grinds on Redwood Avenue, or M70, and 140th Street, or J20, to seal the asphalt pavement surface. The work, which is expected to take one day, will occupy one lane at a time, with a flagger providing traffic control for the mobile work zone. King says the plan is to start at the Clarinda city limits and work north on Redwood Avenue and then west on 140th Street.
King encourages motorists who encounter the work to slow down and pay attention to the flaggers. Any questions or concerns about the maintenance work can be directed to the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.