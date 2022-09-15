(Clarinda) -- Pavement maintenance is planned for a portion of another county road in Page County.
Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News beginning today (Thursday), a contract road maintenance crew will clean and reseal the joints on the concrete pavement of 310th Street or J64, between Hackberry Avenue, or M48, and U.S. Highway 71. King says the maintenance is commonplace on the county's roads, and the scheduled section is in need of work.
"It's an older pavement, so we'll go through and clean out the joint a little bit and reseal it," said King. "This helps to keep water from getting down through the joints and making the grate soft."
King says crews will occupy one lane at a time, and the plan is to begin on the west end at Hackberry and work eastward. He adds flaggers and pilot cars will provide traffic control during the estimated one-week project length, barring poor weather conditions. King says the maintenance work is typically performed near the beginning of fall.
"We try to do this in the fall when the weather is cooler and the joints are a little larger," said King. "As opposed to during the heat of the year when everything is expanded and the cracks are narrower in July, compared to September."
King advises caution for motorists when driving around the crews and if another route is an option to avoid the segment of J64. For any questions or concerns about the scheduled work, contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.