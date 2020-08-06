(Sidney) -- Fremont County motorists are advised of road repair work on a major thoroughfare the next several weeks.
Work on a milling and resurfacing project began Wednesday on a three-mile stretch of Highway 2 between Fremont County Road L-44 and U.S. Highway 275. Dave Dorsett is resident construction engineering with the Iowa Department of Transportation's Council Bluffs office. Dorsett tells KMA News the project is designed to make that portion of the highway smoother.
"A lot of times, that asphalt mat will deteriorate, and develops a rough ride," said Dorsett. "In this particular case, we're going to mill off the bad stuff. Initially, we developed this to only go an inch deep, but we found out, actually, the breakdown in the existing pavement went a little bit deeper. So, we decided to increase that milling depth to an inch-and-a-half, and we're coming in with a thicker HMA, which is an asphalt overlay mat."
Western Engineering is the prime contractor for the project. Dorsett says motorists should expect some delays.
"We expect the milling operation to take about five days," he said. "Then, there's going to be two-to-three days of other associated work before they start laying the new asphalt down. The impact of traffic is going to be that they will be delayed probably 10-to-15 minutes by a flagger-pilot car operation. That whole project--milling, some of the associated work, and then the overlay--will probably carry on at least two-to-three weeks."
The entire project is expected to be completed by early September. Meanwhile, repair work continues on 2 west of Interstate 29 associated with last year's flooding. Dorsett says the work entails eliminating the so-called pinchway that caused water to spill over and block the highway.
"A lot of that work involves overflow structures that we're building, so that in the event of the floods in the future, we won't have to close down Highway 2," said Dorsett. "So, we're in the process now, we'll finish up in about a month with two overflow structures--basically traffic in each direction--just east of the Missouri River."
Another project located to the east of that vicinity involves construction of dual bridges and two other overflow locations.
"The purpose behind that is, in the event of future flooding, the water will be allowed to pass under those structures," he said, "and won't create the damage to the roadway that we've experienced in recent years. A lot of the other work just has to do with flood damage, like emergency repairs in the area, where we've had to go in and reestablish shoulders, and that sort of thing."
Other DOT road projects continue in southwest Iowa. More information on the projects is available through the DOT's road construction map available at its website.