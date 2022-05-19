(Clarinda) -- A major road resurfacing project in Page County is set to begin its next phase.
Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News pavement work is set to begin on O Avenue -- more commonly known as the "Stanton Road" -- west of Clarinda. Weather permitting, King says Henningsen Construction crews out of Atlantic are expected to begin paving at the Page-Montgomery County line working towards Highway 2 Friday morning.
"We're going to plan to start paving at the Page-Montgomery line, and we're going to pave south in the southbound lane," said King. "It should take two and a half weeks or so to pave two lifts or both lanes because we'll do one lane at a time."
The pavement work follows Midstate Reclamations out of Minnesota performing cold-in-place recycling to the 11-mile stretch of road, which wrapped up last week. However, King says the project won't entirely be done yet when the paving hopefully wraps up in mid-June, as a few final projects remain.
"Putting shoulders on the edges there, you know the granular shoulders on," said King. "There will be bridge approach work that needs to be done by a different contractor--a sub. And then when everything is done, we'll re-stripe the road."
Since pavement markings won't be present until all tasks are completed, King urges motorists to drive with extra caution.
During the paving phase, traffic is restricted with a pilot car, with flaggers providing traffic control. One lane is closed to traffic for asphalt placement. Anyone with questions on the project should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.