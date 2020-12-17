(Clarinda) -- A southwest Iowa bank is turning virtual to help children have a visit with Santa this holiday season.
PCSB Bank, which has locations in Clarinda, Mount Ayr, Bedford, Corning, Creston and Lenox announced the program this fall. PCSB Marketing Director Cindy Alvarez says the virtual visits are made possible through a new video banking technology that was unveiled this year.
"Earlier this fall we launched a new video banking service that allows people to transact and execute documents together on screen," said Alvarez. "We had the idea to leverage that platform to create a virtual Santa visit program where kids can have a secure video call with Santa from the convenience of their home."
Time slots for visits are available from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. The visits will also be available from 5-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday next week.
"All of the visits are complimentary, but an appointment is required," said Alvarez. "Each visit is approximately 10 minutes. The easiest way to sign up is to go online to our web branch at wearePCSB.com. On the homepage, there is a book now button. You just click on that button and you'll find some more detailed information and a form to schedule a visit. After submitting a request, Santa will send you an email confirmation with the actual appointment time and instructions for setting up the video call."
Alvarez says the bank saw a need in their communities after many in-person Santa visits were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This year more than ever, there are just so many things that are being adjusted," said Alvarez. "Kids have had a lot of disappointments since March with school being shifted to online learning and various activities being cancelled throughout the year. It was just something that we felt really led to do to help keep spirits bright this year. It's open to everybody. It's not just for PCSB customers. Everyone is welcome. We want to provide a Santa visit for every child that requests one through our program."
For more information or to schedule a virtual Santa visit for your child, visit PCSB's website.
Alvarez was a recent guest on KMA's AM in the AM program. You can hear her full interview below.