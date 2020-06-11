(Clarinda) – Protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd made their way to Page County Wednesday evening.
By all accounts, citizens staged a peaceful protest on the Page County Courthouse lawn, calling for an end to racism, and for social justice. The event was the latest local reaction to last month’s incident in Minneapolis, in which a black man died while in police custody. Mariah McAlpin, a 2012 South Page High School graduate now living in Clearmont, organized the protest. McAlpin recently told KMA News she’s always been interest in the Black Lives Matter movement, and wanted to do something at the local level.
“When this protesting started,” said McAlpin, “none of these things are where we live. This is very far away from where we live. I kind of felt left out. I wanted to march with my brothers and sisters—people that look like me. There aren’t a lot of people that look like me in this area—not that it’s a bad thing. But, there aren’t a lot of people of color that I can turn to for support in my community. I’ve been very passionate about it. I wanted to do something.”
McAlpin, who is Caucasian/African American mixed, posted information about the protest on Facebook. She says she was surprised by the response.
“I’m still blown away by all this,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting this kind of a response, and I’m just really, really blessed to see so many people who I don’t know. There are so many people who have messaged me, thanking me for starting this. I just really hopes this opens people’s eyes to the problem, and see what they can do to fix it.”
Many of the protesters wore facemasks because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.