(Bedford) -- After nearly eight decades, a World War II serviceman's remains will finally rest in peace.
Graveside services take place Wednesday morning at 10 at the Bedford Cemetery for William David Tucker. A Bedford native, Tucker was 19 years old when he was killed while aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. Larry Johnson of Parowan, Utah, is a nephew of Tucker, who enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Bedford High School in 1939. Johnson was only a year-and-a-half old when his uncle was killed, and remembers very little about him.
"He was raised there in Bedford," said Johnson. "His mother and father were Agnes and William Tucker. They lived on 201 Grant Street when I was a youngster. We spent the summers up there--most of us kids, you know. He graduated from Bedford High, and he joined the service. I believe he was 19, from what I understand, when he joined the Navy."
After receiving three months training at the Great Lakes Navy Training Station, Tucker was assigned to the U.S.S. Oklahoma as a fireman, working up to a first class rating a little over a year after he had been in the service. He was transferred to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in October, 1940. Johnson says a twist of fate placed Tucker on the ship on that day of infamy one year later.
"He was supposed to be on leave that day, from what I understand," said Johnson. "He traded shore leave with a friend of his, and he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, you know."
Tucker's remains were among the unidentified Pearl Harbor casualties later buried at the National Memorial of the Pacific at Punchbowl Crater in Honolulu. In 2015, the U.S. Navy launched a program to identify and recover the remains of those killed in the attack, and return them home. Through that program, Johnson says he and a brother provided DNA to the Navy--which ultimately led to a long-awaited breakthrough.
"So, the Navy contacted us last October," said Johnson, "and they needed DNA samples to try to get a match. Come to find out I'm the oldest living relative. The identification of the remains was made in December of 2020."
As the oldest living relative, the Navy elected Johnson and his wife to decide on the remains' final resting place. Johnson says the family decided Tucker's body should be brought home to Bedford--and provide the sense of closure they had sought for decades.
"It's kind of amazing, really, after 80 years," he said. "You know, it's been that long. My mother and my other three aunts were his sisters. They never gave up on being able to get any closure, and bring him home."
Placed in a casket, and dressed in full naval uniform, the body was recently flown to a Nebraska air base, then transported to Cummings Funeral Home in Bedford. Tucker will be buried with full military honors. Tucker could be the last Pearl Harbor victim laid to rest under the Navy's program, which will close on December 7th--the 80th anniversary of the attack.