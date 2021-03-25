(Clarinda) -- It’s time to make dinner a little easier next week with one of everyone’s favorites, pizza.
Partners in Exceptional Care will be hosting a Take-N-Bake Pizza fundraiser on Wednesday. PEC was created to recognize two groups. The Clarinda Regional Health Center Auxiliary and the Clarinda Medical Foundation. Jennifer McCall spoke on the organization.
“The purpose of Partners in Exceptional Care is to provide support for the Clarinda Regional Health Center through volunteered time and fundraising efforts to enhance the health and welfare of the community it serves,” McCall said.
You can order by Monday with the link here. Then from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday you can pick up your pizza at CRHC. McCall explained why the idea got started and what the money will go towards.
“We have been thinking about doing a drive-thru fundraiser and now with spring officially beginning we thought it would be nice to raise some money for our beautification project here around the CRHC campus,” McCall said. “All proceeds from this event will go towards our beautification committee so we can make our campus pretty for our patients and our employees in the community.”
The pizzas will be 16” ready to be baked and there will be three single topping pizza options priced at $12. Five specialty pizza options priced at $15 and alcoholic drinks will be available as well to pick up. For any questions you can contact Jennifer at 712-542-6776. Jennifer McCall appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Thursday morning and to hear the full interview click below.