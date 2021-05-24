(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials want to make it easier for vendors fairs in the future.
Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city's peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants ordinance. If approved, the amendment would allow proposed vendors fairs to take place in the community during the July 4th weekend and Shenfest September 25th. At its previous meeting earlier this month, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman told the council the amendment would remove some of the hurdles to holding vendors events.
"As the ordinance reads right now," said Lyman, "all of those vendors would have to apply for a peddler's permit, do a background check, do a background check, do all the fun stuff that goes with that. In talking through the issue with Mahlon (Sorensen), we found a way to treat it more like a farmer's market as a benefit to the community, kind of like an invite. If we have a sponsoring organization--in this case it would probably be SCIA--they would handle registration fee collection, securing porta potties, dumpsters--things like that."
Lyman says the council would decide whether such events would constitute a public benefit, and whether it should be held on public property. Otherwise, he says normal peddlers' regulations would apply. Council members will also hold another public hearing on the proposed sale of city-owned property at 1307 West Lowell Avenue.