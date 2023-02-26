(Atlantic) -- One person was injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Atlantic Saturday evening.
The Atlantic Police Department says officers were dispatched the the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and 7th Street around 5:15 p.m. for a pedestrian, later identified as Jennifer Vinci, who was hit by a car. After an investigation, authorities say a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Misty Rhodes, was traveling westbound on 7th Street when Vinci ran across the street and was struck by the vehicle.
Vinci was taken to Cass Health for minor injuries. The Cass County Sheriff's Office, Atlantic Fire Department, and Atlantic EMS assisted the police department at the scene.