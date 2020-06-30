(Council Bluffs) -- Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train in Council Bluffs Monday night.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to 2nd Avenue and South 12th Street around 10:30 p.m. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a train. Officers located a subject and applied pressure to the subject's wounds until medics arrived on scene.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital hospital for treatment of injuries. No further details are being released at this time. The case is under investigation by Union Pacific Railroad Police.